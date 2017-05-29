Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) has trended very positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

