Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG by 192.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Novartis AG by 50.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Novartis AG by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis AG by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 80.63 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Vetr downgraded Novartis AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis AG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus raised Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.12.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

