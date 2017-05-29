Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,200 Xerox Corp (XRX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corp during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Xerox Corp had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Xerox Corp’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Xerox Corp in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox Corp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Xerox Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Xerox Corp from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

In other Xerox Corp news, insider Yehia Abouelmaaty Omar sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $208,268.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $112,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox Corp

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment includes service offerings, such as BPO and Document Outsourcing (DO). It provides business services in markets across various industries and to government agencies.

