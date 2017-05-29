Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Saturday, April 29th. The firm currently has a $725.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $909.92 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a positive rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $980.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,002.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 993.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $918.17 and its 200 day moving average is $847.92. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $996.39. Alphabet also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,339 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the typical volume of 625 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $0.49. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 115,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

