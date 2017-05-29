Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, May 19th. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autodesk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The software company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Jan Becker sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.73, for a total transaction of $274,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $577,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,067 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,341 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 88.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 188,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

