Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $112,000 Position in Weatherford International Plc (WFT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Weatherford International Plc were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Weatherford International Plc during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 9.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) remained flat at $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,627,571 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.02 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Weatherford International Plc has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Weatherford International Plc had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International Plc will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $8.00 price objective on Weatherford International Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Weatherford International Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Vetr raised Weatherford International Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.02 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weatherford International Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $80,324.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 318,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $90,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

