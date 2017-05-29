WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,670 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of H & R Block worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 7,936.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H & R Block Inc alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 115.26%. The company had revenue of $452 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/wbi-investments-inc-cuts-stake-in-h-r-block-inc-hrb.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.