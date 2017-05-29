Wayfair (W) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Wayfair (NYSE:W) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) traded up 2.38% on Monday, hitting $65.00. 727,064 shares of the stock traded hands. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. The firm’s market cap is $5.63 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.84 million. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post ($1.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $343,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Champlin Mulliken sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $360,466.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 224,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,142.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,117,711 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,720. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

