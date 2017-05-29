Wayfair Inc (W) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on W. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) traded up 2.38% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,064 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. The firm’s market cap is $5.63 billion. Wayfair has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $65.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.84 million. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post ($1.60) EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, SVP John Champlin Mulliken sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $25,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,697.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harbourvest Partners 2007 Dire sold 76,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $2,961,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,157,711 shares of company stock worth $47,496,920. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

