Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after buying an additional 69,978 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Watsco by 4,832.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 87,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco Inc alerts:

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) opened at 140.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.76. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $159.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $872.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.45 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/watsco-inc-wso-position-lowered-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

In other Watsco news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $595,876,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.