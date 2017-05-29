Watsco Inc (WSO) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) traded up 2.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.62. 447,508 shares of the stock were exchanged. Watsco has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $872.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

In other Watsco news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $595,876,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 151.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,058,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,149,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

