Waters Co. (WAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $183.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $166.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC set a $160.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.91.

Shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) opened at 178.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.83. Waters has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $179.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Waters had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post $7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Eugene G. Cassis sold 23,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $4,088,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,503.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $4,207,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,039.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,660 shares of company stock worth $21,871,655 over the last 90 days. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

