Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarkson Capital

Warrior Met Coal LLC (NYSE:HCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Clarkson Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCC. FBR & Co started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) traded down 1.21% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 127,718 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $915.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $253.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,932,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $105,658,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

