4,646 Shares in Moody's Co. (MCO) Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,835,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Moody's Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $174,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,889,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moody's Co. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,432,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,692,000 after buying an additional 636,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.27 million. Moody's Co. had a negative return on equity of 260.34% and a net margin of 25.88%. Moody's Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody's Co. from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moody's Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

In other Moody's Co. news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $6,989,954.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,761 shares in the company, valued at $34,998,059.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $148,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,966 shares of company stock worth $9,185,237. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody's Co.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

