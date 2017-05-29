Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $313,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV continued to hold its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $9,305,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity Ltd alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/walter-keenan-financial-consulting-co-mi-adv-holds-stake-in-te-connectivity-ltd-tel-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen and Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $10,013,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,496.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,625 shares of company stock worth $32,364,621. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.