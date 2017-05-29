Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lowered by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 74,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 242,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,481,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,672,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 108.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $114.44 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.49.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 12,143 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $1,323,829.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,330.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

