W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.09. W W Grainger posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 32.79%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $226.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.11.

In related news, Chairman James T. Ryan sold 2,369 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $598,077.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,373,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 31,186 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.06, for a total transaction of $7,767,185.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,940 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,647. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) traded down 0.24% during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.70. 1,224,303 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.82. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $262.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

