Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.458 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 3,276.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials Company worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in Vulcan Materials Company by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 37.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 203.4% in the third quarter. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 106,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 207,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $787 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.79 million. Vulcan Materials Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Vulcan Materials Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials Company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Vulcan Materials Company Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

