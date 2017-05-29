Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Position Boosted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vishay Precision Group worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litespeed Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,923,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 100,002 shares during the period. William Harris Investors Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) traded down 0.57% on Monday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,674 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $230.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc (VPG) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages. The Company operates through three business segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

