Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) opened at 16.25 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $1,562,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 395,970 shares of company stock worth $6,199,821. 71.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,683,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Virtu Financial from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

