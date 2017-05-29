Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 50,100 Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Creative Planning increased its position in Prologis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded down 0.20% during trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,315 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $629.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.37 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 47.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Prologis from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.51.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $4,344,129.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Palazzolo sold 6,540 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $352,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $178,844.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,628 shares of company stock worth $14,827,890. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

