39,700 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 901.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 45,078 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 134.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.76 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

