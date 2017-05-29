18,600 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,142,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 121,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,500.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $106,247.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,277.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,442 shares of company stock worth $1,180,658 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

