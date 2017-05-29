Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Xperi Co. (XPER)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Xperi had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Xperi’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Seams sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $45,612.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Lacey sold 39,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $1,413,639.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,762 shares of company stock worth $2,241,024. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

