Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,955,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,752,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $6,914,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 1.54%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, VP Dana A. Leighty sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $197,350.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $165,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

