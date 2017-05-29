Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 65,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 54,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 79.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics Inc. alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/vident-investment-advisory-llc-reduces-stake-in-arrow-electronics-inc-arw.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $727,578.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 190,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $13,769,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,361 shares of company stock worth $16,389,667. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.