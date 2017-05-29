Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Cardtronics PLC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,803,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,008,000 after buying an additional 981,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,093,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 30.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,569,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after buying an additional 48,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,661,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATM shares. TheStreet cut Cardtronics PLC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Cardtronics PLC

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

