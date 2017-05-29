Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viavi Solutions Inc. provides software and hardware platforms and instruments for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers and enterprises. The Company offers installation, commissioning, scripting, custom analytics, integration, business intelligence consulting, operational assistance, field and lab testing, technical training, maintenance, and support services. Its operating segment consists of Network and Service Enablement, Communications and Commercial Optical Products and Optical Security and Performance Products. Viavi Solutions Inc., formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation, is based in Milpitas, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.20 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.77.

Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 11.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.51. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.85 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,691 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $53,430.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,632.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,702 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $42,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,926 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 48,994.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,339,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,243,000 after buying an additional 30,278,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,894,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,009,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,408,000 after buying an additional 239,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,975,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,050,000 after buying an additional 271,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,683,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,770,000 after buying an additional 416,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

