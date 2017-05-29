Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIAB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Viacom from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded up 0.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 4,714,487 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. Viacom has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Viacom had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viacom will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Viacom by 15.8% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Viacom by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Viacom by 998.2% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Viacom by 80.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Viacom by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

