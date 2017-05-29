Viacom, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (VIA)

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 10.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised Viacom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

