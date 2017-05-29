Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been trending very positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO James H. Langmead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $290,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,378.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/very-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-eagle-bancorp-egbn-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.