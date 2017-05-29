Echelon (ELON) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) has trended very positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Echelon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) traded down 1.57% during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 2,554 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Echelon has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s market capitalization is $30.64 million.

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. Echelon had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Echelon will post ($0.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echelon

Echelon Corporation develops open-standard control networking platforms and delivers elements necessary to design, install, monitor and control communities of devices. The Company’s products enable everyday devices, such as air conditioners, outdoor lighting, appliances, electricity meters, light switches, thermostats and valves to be inter-connected and be part of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

