Headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending very positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

Get National Security Group Inc alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Security Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “National Security Group (NSEC) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/very-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-national-security-group-nsec-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. Its property and casualty insurance business is conducted through National Security Fire and Casualty Company (NSFC), a subsidiary of the Company, and Omega One Insurance Company (Omega), a subsidiary of NSFC.

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.