Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) have been trending very positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safety Insurance Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.54 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.15%.

Get Safety Insurance Group Inc. alerts:

In related news, VP David E. Krupa sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $51,628.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Krupa sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $106,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,737 shares of company stock worth $266,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/very-favorable-news-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-safety-insurance-group-saft-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance. The Company offers a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance operations. The Company’s product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owners’ policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and watercraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.