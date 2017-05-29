FirstCash (FCFS) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) have been trending very positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FirstCash earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

