Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Position Increased by BB Biotech AG

BB Biotech AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 5.2% of BB Biotech AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BB Biotech AG owned about 0.58% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $159,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.64 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 8,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $1,086,907.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,916,864.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 157,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $18,785,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,220,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,429 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,164. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

