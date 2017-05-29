Verso Co. (VRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The business had revenue of $616 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million.

Shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) traded up 3.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 258,071 shares. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 million and a PE ratio of 2.30. Verso has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Get Verso Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Verso in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Verso during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verso during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Verso during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Verso during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Verso by 565.2% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verso Co. (VRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/verso-co-vrs-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-hits-estimates-updated.html.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.