Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Versartis Inc (VSAR)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Versartis from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Versartis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Versartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) opened at 15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $545.72 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Versartis has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Versartis will post ($2.84) EPS for the current year.

In other Versartis news, SVP Paul Westberg sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $26,122.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shahzad Malik sold 166,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $3,175,239.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $175,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,620 shares of company stock worth $12,763,402. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Versartis during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Versartis by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versartis during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Versartis by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Versartis during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone, somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s first indication for somavaratan is pediatric GHD.

