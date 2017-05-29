Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $266,000 Stake in Gridsum Holding Inc – (GSUM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP maintained its position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Gridsum Holding Inc – makes up about 0.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Gridsum Holding Inc – worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gridsum Holding Inc – by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gridsum Holding Inc – by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) traded down 8.14% on Monday, hitting $11.85. 99,479 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $352.36 million. Gridsum Holding Inc – has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gridsum Holding Inc – will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Gridsum Holding Inc –

Gridsum Holding Inc is a holding company. The Company provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. The Company’s technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes real-time events. The Company offers various types of solutions and technologies.

