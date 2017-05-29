Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,956 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.99 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $623,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Lehman sold 8,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $649,203.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,546.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,339 shares of company stock worth $5,383,834. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

