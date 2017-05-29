Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $260.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260 million and the highest is $260.32 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $245.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $260.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $295.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Victor Demarines sold 2,800 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $119,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 137,773 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $5,888,418.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,576,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,351,606. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,201 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company’s market cap is $2.44 billion. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

