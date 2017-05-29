VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,925 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of VeriFone Systems worth $53,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of VeriFone Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriFone Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VeriFone Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriFone Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VeriFone Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) traded up 0.06% during trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 759,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. VeriFone Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock’s market cap is $2.01 billion.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VeriFone Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $457 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriFone Systems Inc will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriFone Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of VeriFone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.22 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About VeriFone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

