Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Ventas reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.58. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $883.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ventas by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) traded down 1.59% during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,305 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.08. Ventas has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

