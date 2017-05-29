Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.82 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $453,974.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,153.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $594,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,202 shares of company stock valued at $18,239,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 135.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

