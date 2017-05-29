Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap cut their price objective on Van Elle Holdings PLC from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) opened at 104.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.44. Van Elle Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 80.33 and a 12 month high of GBX 140.52. The company’s market cap is GBX 73.19 million.

In related news, insider Adrian Barden acquired 47,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,773.60 ($51,741.38).

About Van Elle Holdings PLC

Van Elle Holdings plc is a geotechnical engineering contracting company. The Company offers end-to-end solutions, including site investigation, driven, bored, drilled and augered piling, and ground stabilization services. It also develops, manufactures and installs precast concrete products for use in specialist foundation applications.

