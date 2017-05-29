Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 252,841 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 252,841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.73% of Diamondback Energy worth $176,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 66.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 228.2% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 795.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 87,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 1.22% during trading on Monday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,398 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2093.83 and a beta of 1.12. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $235.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post $4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In related news, Director Steven E. West bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.45 per share, for a total transaction of $248,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $248,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $526,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,240. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

