Van ECK Associates Corp Has $203.262 Million Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 776,329 shares during the period. Nabors Industries accounts for 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.60% of Nabors Industries worth $203,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 55.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded down 2.02% on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,212,421 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50 billion.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $563 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is presently -7.92%.

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 22,000 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $207,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 939,694 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,314.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

