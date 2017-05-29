Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in IAMGOLD Corp (IAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,304,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911,229 shares during the period. IAMGOLD Corp accounts for 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 18.77% of IAMGOLD Corp worth $341,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 3.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 122.2% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) traded down 0.46% on Monday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,106 shares. IAMGOLD Corp has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. IAMGOLD Corp had a negative net margin of 63.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. IAMGOLD Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Corp will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on IAMGOLD Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised IAMGOLD Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised IAMGOLD Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

IAMGOLD Corp Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

