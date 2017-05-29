Inseego Corp (INSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) traded down 6.415% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.992. 296,907 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company’s market capitalization is $55.52 million. Inseego Corp has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.80.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Inseego Corp had a negative return on equity of 82.63% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post ($0.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Inseego Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego Corp

Novatel Wireless, Inc is a provider of intelligent wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. The Company’s range of products includes intelligent mobile hotspots, universal serial bus (USB) modems, embedded modules, integrated asset-management and mobile tracking machine-to-machine (M2M) devices, communications and applications software and cloud services.

