Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 190.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy Co. alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) opened at 62.45 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post $4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/valero-energy-co-vlo-shares-bought-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.